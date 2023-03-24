Parade disinvites Hawaii lawmaker after pride flag comments

HONOLULU (AP) — The chair of a parade honoring a Native Hawaiian leader and prince says a state lawmaker won’t be allowed to participate in the event after he questioned a middle school principal’s display of a pride flag supporting LGBTQ+ people. Prince Kūhiō Parade Chairperson Kūhiō Lewis says he notified state Rep. Elijah Pierick of the decision in a letter. Pierick didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment. In a recent Instagram video, Piereck asked if the flag represented concepts and lifestyles that people wanted conveyed to middle school students. He urged those with thoughts or concerns to contact the principal, and he posted the school’s phone number and the principal’s email address.

