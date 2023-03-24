Tatum: Celtics need Brown to be ‘best version of ourselves’

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum confirmed that he and team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had a phone call with Jaylen Brown this offseason reassuring him that he was a valued part of the franchise. Brown has been consistent in saying he hasn’t let rumors that have swirled about the Celtics’ willingness to trade him be a distraction the court. But he also acknowledged in a recent interview with The Ringer that rumors involving a possible deal between Boston and Brooklyn for Kevin Durant did prompt him to reach out to Stevens and Tatum. Brown had 27 points in the Celtics 120-95 win over Indiana. He’s also averaging career highs in points and rebounds as Boston tries to catch Milwaukee for the East’s top seed.

