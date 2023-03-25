Mexico sanctioned for not protecting endangered porpoise

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico faces sanctions from the international wildlife body known as CITES for not doing enough to protect the vaquita marina, a small porpoise that is the world’s most endangered marine mammal. The sanctions have not yet been announced, but they could make it difficult for Mexico to export some regulated ocean and forestry products. Mexico’s government acknowledged Saturday that CITES had ruled that Mexico’s protection plan for the vaquita was insufficient. Studies estimate there may be as few as eight vaquitas remaining in the Gulf of California, the only place they exist and where they often become entangled in illegal gill nets and drown.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.