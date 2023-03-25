Protests erupt in NYC — not for Trump but for ‘The Joker’

NEW YORK (AP) — Crews for the “The Joker” sequel have been facing the possibility that filming in New York could be disrupted by real-life protests over the Trump case. Police kept watch as a protest of extras gathered at the steps of Gotham’s courthouse Saturday, chanting for freedom for their fictional embattled hero and only dispersing when the director called “cut.” The scene was all make believe, but New York City authorities have been bracing for a real-life version as prosecutors consider an indictment against former President Donald Trump, who has invited followers to rally on his behalf. The Trump protests have not materialized so far.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.