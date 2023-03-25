Weather service: Mississippi tornadoes deadliest since 2011

With at least 23 people dead, tornadoes that ravaged parts of Mississippi overnight were the deadliest in the state in more than a decade. That’s according to National Weather Service records that say 31 people died in Mississippi in April 2011 during tornadoes that tore through several states. Alabama was hit hardest during that so-called “super outbreak” of twisters that killed more than 320 people. Just a month later, in May 2011, another deadly twister ripped through Joplin, Missouri, killing 158 people. Records show that 12 people died in Mississippi during Easter storms in April 2020 and 10 died in the state during a tornado event in April 2014.

