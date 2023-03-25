Yemen rebels restrict humanitarian flights arriving in Sanaa

CAIRO (AP) — The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen say they are imposing severe restrictions on U.N. and other humanitarian flights arriving in the capital, Sanaa. The Houthi-run Civil Aviation Authority said that no humanitarian flights would land in Sanaa between March 25-30. It said in a statement they would allow such flights in Sanaa only on Fridays. The Houthi say their decision was in response to the barring of commercial flights to and from the Yemeni capital, and a ban on booking flights from Sanaa. The United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

