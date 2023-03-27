At least 20 dead when bus hits bridge, burns in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — State media in Sauid Arabia say at least 20 people were killed when a packed bus hit a bridge, overturned and burst into flames in the country’s southwest. Al-Ekhbariya TV says 29 other people were injured in Monday’s crash and aired footage showing the charred remains of the bus. It says the crash occurred when the vehicle’s brakes failed in southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen. The crash occurred during the first week of Ramadan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk. Many people travel to enjoy nightly feasts with family and friends during the Muslim holy month.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.