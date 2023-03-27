Family of US couple kidnapped in Haiti plea for release

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The family of a U.S. couple who has been kidnapped in Haiti is pleading for their release. Nikese Toussaint says that gangs kidnapped her brother, his wife and a third person traveling with them on March 18. Toussaint said in a phone interview Monday from the U.S. that the gang is demanding $200,000 for each person, and that her family does not have that kind of money. She said the FBI is helping secure their release. Spokespeople with the U.S. government did not immediately return a message for comment. Haiti is fighting a surge in gang-related kidnappings after the July 2021 of President Jovenel Moïse.

