Foes of Kentucky transgender bill push back with radio ads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A well-known Kentucky Republican has blasted the GOP’s push for transgender legislation. Former GOP state lawmaker Bob Heleringer calls it “a bad look for the party of Abraham Lincoln” in a radio ad. The ad comes days before lawmakers could vote to override the Democratic governor’s veto of the bill. A companion radio ad features Trey Grayson, a former Republican secretary of state in Kentucky. The Fairness Campaign paid for the commercials. It’s part of an uphill effort by the bill’s opponents to fend off an override of Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the measure aimed at transgender young people.

