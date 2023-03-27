Group bans some trade with Mexico over endangered porpoise

The international wildlife body CITES has called on 184 member countries to stop trade with Mexico for products linked to sensitive species, such as orchids, cactuses and skins from crocodiles and snakes. The body said Monday the decision came in response to Mexico’s failure to protect the vaquita marina, a small porpoise that is the world’s most endangered marine mammal. The trade ban will not affect commercial seafood species like fish or shrimp, but some groups are pushing for such broader bans. Mexico has been slow to stop illegal gillnet fishing for totoaba, a fish whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China. The nets also trap and drown vaquitas as by-catch.

