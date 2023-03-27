NY to pay $5.5M to man exonerated in Alice Sebold rape case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A man who spent 16 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of raping writer Alice Sebold when she was a Syracuse University student has settled a lawsuit against New York state for $5.5 million. The settlement comes after Anthony Broadwater’s conviction for raping Sebold in 1981 was overturned in 2021. Broadwater’s attorneys say the settlement was signed last week and must be approved by a judge. A message seeking comment was sent to the attorney general’s office. Sebold described the 1981 rape in a memoir, “Lucky.” She went on to win acclaim for the novel “The Lovely Bones.”

