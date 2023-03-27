Officials: No sign of contamination in Philadelphia water

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia water officials say they are monitoring water quality closely and have seen no sign of contamination following a chemical spill into the Delaware River in a neighboring county. Bucks County health officials say a leak late Friday evening at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township spilled between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a water-based latex finishing solution. Officials said it is non-toxic to humans. The Philadelphia water department said an analysis of a variety of water samples hasn’t turned up any sign of contaminants from the discharge. They vow to notify the public immediately if there is any sign of a potential impact.

