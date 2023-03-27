Supreme Court skeptical of man who offered adult adoptions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems inclined to rule against a man convicted of violating immigration law for offering adult adoptions he falsely claimed would lead to citizenship. Attorneys for Helaman Hansen told the justices during approximately an hour and a half worth of arguments that the law he was convicted of violating was too broad. But the court’s conservative majority in particular seemed willing to side with the government and conclude that it is not. Justice Neil Gorsuch noted that Hansen was “taking advantage of very vulnerable people.” And he suggested that the government was not using the law too broadly.

