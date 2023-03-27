UN-backed probe cites crimes against humanity in Libya

GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed human rights experts say there is evidence that crimes against humanity — including women being forced into sexual slavery — have been committed against Libyans and migrants in the North African country. The investigators commissioned by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council also faulted the European Union for sending support to Libyan forces that they say contributed to crimes against migrants and Libyans. The findings come in an extensive new report that was released on Monday. It’s based on interviews with hundreds of people, including migrants and witnesses, that wraps up a fact-finding mission created nearly three years ago to investigate rights violations and abuses in Libya.

By JAMEY KEATEN and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

