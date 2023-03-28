Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial continues with defense

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys are continuing to mount their defense about her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist who sued her years later. Paltrow’s two teenage children — Apple and Moses Martin — were skiing on the beginner run at Deer Valley Resort during the crash, yet do not claim to have seen it. Terry Sanderson, the Utah man suing Paltrow, says that the movie star’s recklessness on the slope left him with four broken ribs and years of post-concussion symptoms. Paltrow’s defense team is expected to rest their case Thursday and send the decision to the jury.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.