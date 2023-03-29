5 Missouri officers injured; suspected DWI driver arrested

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Five St. Louis-area police officers are injured after being struck by an SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver. Three of the officers are in serious condition and two suffered moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old girl in the Jeep Cherokee that struck the officers suffered minor injuries. The accident happened early Wednesday on Interstate 270 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The officers are part of a regional task force that focuses on auto thefts and other crimes. They had chased a suspected car thief who crashed and were using their patrol cars to block the two left lanes when the SUV struck one of the patrol cars, which then hit the other officers.

