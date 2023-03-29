7 California officers charged in death of man in custody

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2020 death of a man who screamed “I can’t breathe” while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges Wednesday in the death of Edward Bronstein. The 38-year-old man was taken into custody by CHP officers on March 31, 2020, following a traffic stop. Six CHP officers and one sergeant are charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of assault under the color of authority.

