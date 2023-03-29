Assad reshuffles Syria’s Cabinet amid harsh economic crisis

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media reports that President Bashar Assad has replaced several Cabinet ministers amid a sharp increase in prices and worsening economic conditions during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. State news agency SANA reported that Assad on Wednesday replaced the ministers of oil, internal trade, industry and social affairs and labor. SANA did not give a reason for the government reshuffle, but it comes amid harsh public criticism about rising prices and food shortages. Syria’s economy hit its lowest point this year since the start of the conflict in 2011 with spiraling inflation, a currency plunge and sharp increases in food prices.

