Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is kicking off his second Summit for Democracy with a pledge for the U.S. to spend $690 million bolstering democracy programs around the globe. Biden frequently speaks of the U.S. and allies being at a critical moment when democracies need to demonstrate they can out-deliver autocracies. The new funding will focus on programs that support free and independent media, combat corruption, bolster human rights, advance technology that improves democracy, and support free and fair elections. The summit runs Wednesday and Thursday. Biden promised to hold the summits as a 2020 presidential candidate. The summits have become an important piece of the Democratic president’s effort to try to build deeper alliances.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.