British comedian and TV star Paul O’Grady dies at 67

LONDON (AP) — Entertainer Paul O’Grady, who achieved fame as drag queen Lily Savage before becoming a much-loved comedian and host on British television, has died. He was 67. O’Grady’s partner Andre Portasio said he died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening. Born in Birkenhead, near Liverpool, in 1955, O’Grady was working as a local-authority care worker when he began performing as Savage, a tart-tongued Liverpudlian drag queen. Lily Savage moved into television in the 1990s, including a stint hosting talk show “The Lily Savage Show.” Later, as Paul O’Grady, he hosted talk shows and gameshows including “The Paul O’Grady Show,” “Blind Date” and “Blankety Blank.” O’Grady is survived by his husband Portasio and by a daughter from a previous relationship.

