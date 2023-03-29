Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina to arrive in US

HOUSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the matter says the man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” and was freed by Rwanda last week from a terrorism sentence is set to arrive Wednesday in the United States, where he will be reunited with his family. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning. The person says Paul Rusesabagina will arrive in Houston and then travel to a military hospital in San Antonio, where his family lives. Officials have said Rusesabagina was in Doha, Qatar, before arriving in the U.S. The 68-year-old Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds of people in the country’s 1994 genocide, was convicted in Rwanda in 2021 of terrorism offenses and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

By JUAN A. LOZANO and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.