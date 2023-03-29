Indonesia stripped of hosting Under-20 World Cup by FIFA

ZURICH (AP) — Indonesia has been stripped of hosting the men’s Under-20 World Cup amid political turmoil regarding Israel’s participation. FIFA says Indonesia was removed from staging the 24-team tournament scheduled to start on May 20 “due to the current circumstances.” The decision comes after a meeting in Doha between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Indonesian soccer federation president Erick Thohir. Israel qualified for its first Under-20 World Cup in June. The country’s participation in Friday’s scheduled draw in Bali provoked political opposition this month. Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

