Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion headline 2023 Essence Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — This summer’s Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans will commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with performances by Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri. Rap innovator Doug E. Fresh will curate special performances by other soon-to-be announced hip hop pioneers, while Hill will mark the 25th anniversary of her five-time Grammy-winning album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” The event also will laud Dupri, a Grammy award-winning producer and founder of the So So Def record label, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Also headlining is three-time Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose work includes “Savage” and “Hot Girl Summer.” The four-day festival runs June 30 to July 3.

