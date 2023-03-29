Man charged over Danish mall shooting that killed 3

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say a 23-year-old man has formally been charged with murder and attempted murder for allegedly opening fire last year in a crowded Copenhagen shopping mall. Three people died in the attack and several were injured. Danish authorities have ruled the attack being related to terrorism. The man allegedly acted alone, apparently selected his victims at random and was known to mental health service. The man who was charged Wednesday, is accused of opening fire inside one of Scandinavia’s biggest shopping centers on July 3, 2022. The suspect, carrying a rifle and knife, was quickly arrested. Police said the firearm he had was obtained illegally.

