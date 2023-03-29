Mexico’s president says country is safe to travel anywhere

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president claims every corner of his country is safe enough to travel to, despite persistently high murder rates and areas plagued by drug gang turf wars. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged Wednesday that there were “risks” in some places. But he claimed that “life goes on unchanged in the whole country.” That contrasts with recent events like the abduction four Americans, and the killing of two, in the border city of Matamoros. U.S. travel warnings that advise travelers to completely avoid six of Mexico’s 32 states, and reconsider travel to seven other states due to crime.

