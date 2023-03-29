Powder in letters sent to Swedish counties declared harmless

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Investigators in Sweden have determined that a powdered substance found in letters received by several county boards is harmless. Swedish media reported that employees were evacuated in some places and at least two people were taken to hospitals after the suspicious letters arrived on Wednesday. A police spokesperson in southern Sweden told the TT news agency that “because it cannot be ruled out that the powder is dangerous, we have been called in to check it more closely with the emergency services.” TT reports that at least 18 of Sweden’s 21 counties received the letters. In Sweden, country administrative boards are headed by a governor and coordinate regional development.

