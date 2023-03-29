Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Economists for a California task force on potential reparations for Black residents estimate payouts could reach more than $800 billion for harm caused by policing and housing discrimination. That’s more than 2.5 times California’s annual budget. The state reparations task force is reviewing the numbers at a meeting Wednesday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the panel in 2020. It has until July 1 to submit recommendations on how California can atone for its role in perpetuating damage done by slavery. Ultimately, it’s up to lawmakers to decide which reparations to approve, if any. Opponents say California taxpayers are not responsible for slavery.

