Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:13 PM

Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion

KTVZ

By JANIE HAR
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Economists for a California task force on potential reparations for Black residents estimate payouts could reach more than $800 billion for harm caused by policing and housing discrimination. That’s more than 2.5 times California’s annual budget. The state reparations task force is reviewing the numbers at a meeting Wednesday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the panel in 2020. It has until July 1 to submit recommendations on how California can atone for its role in perpetuating damage done by slavery. Ultimately, it’s up to lawmakers to decide which reparations to approve, if any. Opponents say California taxpayers are not responsible for slavery.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content