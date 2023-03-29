Should U.S. airlines pay passengers for delays like the EU?

The Flight Compensation Regulation in the European Union requires airlines to compensate passengers an amount from 250 to 600 euros for cancellations or delays of at least two hours. This regulation has largely helped passengers get paid out more regularly for delays, but it hasn’t made much of a difference in the rate of on-time flights. So should the U.S. adopt a similar policy? U.S. airlines sometimes provide compensation in a good faith effort to appease customers when they experience delays. Some passengers, however, say EU-like regulations would be better than the current U.S. rules, which don’t guarantee passengers any compensation unless the airline cancels their flight.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.