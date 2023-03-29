Swiss seniors take government to European court over climate

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Swiss pensioners are taking their government to a top European court over what they claim is its failure to take stronger action on climate change. Lawyers and members of the group Senior Women for Climate Protection appeared Wednesday before the European Court of Human Rights for a rare public hearing that environmental activists say could mark a legal milestone in legal efforts to force governments to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The group argues that older women’s rights are especially infringed on because they are most affected by the extreme heat that will become more frequent due to global warming. After exhausting domestic legal avenues, the group took its case to the France-based tribunal. A verdict is expected next year.

