Trump turning to video messages to bypass traditional media

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump rails against a possible indictment in New York, his team is leaning into a video-heavy strategy that has quietly become a cornerstone of his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump is releasing made-for-social media videos that give his reaction to the news and outlined his agenda for a possible second term. The videos have covered topics from Ukraine to dismantling the “deep state.” His team sees them as a tool to bypass the traditional news media. And they’re part of a broader effort to steer Trump toward policy instead of his own grievances and obsessions with the past. Democrats say the videos simply renew attention on an unpopular agenda that voters have already opposed.

