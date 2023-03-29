Vermont deputy charged with attempted murder in NY gunfight

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Vermont deputy sheriff who was involved in a gunfight in upstate New York that left three injured last year faces charges of attempted murder and a felony for possessing a gun in a sensitive location. Vito Caselnova pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Saratoga County Court on Tuesday. His lawyer, Greg Teresi, says Caselnova is a victim in this case. Police say the off-duty deputy shot at a Utica man after a barroom argument in Saratoga Springs on Nov. 20. Officers opened fire when Caselnova did not drop his gun.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.