Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after 3-month stint in Florida

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Former President Jair Bolsonaro has arrived back in Brazil after a three-month stay in Florida. He is seeking a new role on the political scene as authorities in the capital brace for the far-right populist’s return. Hundreds of supporters dressed in yellow and green chanted for him as they waited Thursday in Brasilia. Bolsonaro left Brazil just before the end of his presidential term. In so doing, he broke with tradition by declining to hand the presidential sash to his successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Before boarding a flight at Orlando International Airport, Bolsonaro told CNN Brazil he didn’t plan to to lead the political opposition to Lula, a claim his allies don’t believe.

By ELÉONORE HUGHES, CARLA BRIDI and MAURICIO SAVARESE Associated Press

