Camila Cabello celebrates grandmother’s novel and strength

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Camila Cabello credits the strong women in her life for her success as an artist and a person, so it was important to her to celebrate her grandmother’s milestone — the publication of a novel. The “Havana” singer traveled last week to Málaga, Spain, to celebrate and help promote the book by Mercedes Rodriguez, which tells the story of a woman who separates from her husband after many years of marriage. The story weaves through the woman’s efforts to reunite with her daughter and granddaughters in the U.S. — a tale that mirrors events in the lives of Cabello’s family. The Spanish-language book, “Los boleros que he vivido” (“The Boleros that I Have Lived”), which is available now.

By The Associated Press

