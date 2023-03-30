Canadian police say 6 dead found near Quebec border with US

MONTREAL (AP) — The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service in Canada says it is investigating the discovery of six bodies in a marshy area near Quebec’s border with New York state. Police said Thursday that they are awaiting the results of post-mortem and toxicology tests to determine the cause of death. Police also say they are still trying to identify the dead and their status in Canada. It wasn’t immediately known if they were migrants trying to cross the border. Last month, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police reported a recent increase in illegal entries through their lands and waterways. The statement said some migrants required hospitalization.

