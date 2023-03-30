How California reparations proposals could become law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force is preparing to send its recommendations to lawmakers. But there’s still a long road ahead to get any reparations plans approved by the state Legislature. Lawmakers who are members of the task force may introduce reparations legislation in January. It usually takes months for bills to get passed by both the state Senate and Assembly before reaching the governor’s desk. Questions remain, including where the money would come from for the state to implement the task force’s recommendations. Economists advising the task force estimated the state could owe more than $800 billion for discrimination in policing and housing loans.

By JANIE HAR and SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press

