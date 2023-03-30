Israeli strikes hit suburbs of Syrian capital for 2nd day

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media say Israel has staged airstrikes on the suburbs of the Syrian capital of Damascus for the second day in a row. There is no immediate word on any casualties. Loud explosions were heard over the Syrian capital shortly after midnight Thursday, according to residents in the capital and the state news agency SANA. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges specific operations. Israel says it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

