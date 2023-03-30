Kansas moves to help survivors pursue child sex abuse claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abuse survivors and advocates who’ve pushed to make it easier in Kansas to prosecute abusers or file lawsuits decades later have achieved a breakthrough in the Legislature, where a proposal has advanced quickly. The bill would eliminate limits on how long prosecutors have to file charges against suspects for any of a dozen violent sexual offenses against children. It also would give abuse survivors more time to file lawsuits seeking monetary damages. The Senate approved it unanimously Wednesday and the House could vote on it next week. Reports of abuse by clergy across the U.S. have spurred interest in making it easier to pursue criminal prosecutions or lawsuits.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.