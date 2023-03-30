Missing Massachusetts woman’s husband indicted for murder

COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been indicted in the death of his wife who has not been seen since Jan. 1. A top prosecutor said Thursday that Brian Walshe faces first degree murder charges in the death of his wife as well as misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body. A first-degree murder conviction in Massachusetts carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Walshe is accused of murdering his wife, dismembering her and disposing of her body. He had made multiple online searches using terms such as “dismemberment and best ways to dispose of a body” following his wife’s disappearance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.