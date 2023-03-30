Mississippi pushes more state policing in mostly Black city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The majority-white and Republican-led Mississippi Legislature is taking final steps to expand the territory of a state-run police department inside Jackson. The capital city is majority-Black and governed by Democrats. Critics say the proposal would limit local self-governance and create unequal systems of justice. Supporters say they are trying to reduce crime. Jackson has about 150,000 residents and had more than 100 homicides each of the past three years. Senators voted 31-15 Thursday to pass the final version of a bill that Democratic Sen. John Horhn of Jackson called “toxic.” All support came from Republicans and all opposition from Democrats. The House is expected to pass the bill Friday, sending it to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.

