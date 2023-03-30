Myanmar resistance says military bombing kills 8 civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — Ethnic rebels and independent media in Myanmar say air strikes by Myanmar’s military on a village in the country’s northwest have killed at least eight civilians, including two children. They say the attack in Chin state near the Indian border also wounded 20 people. It came three days after the head of Myanmar’s ruling military council, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, said in a speech for Armed Forces Day that the military needs to take decisive action against the forces challenging its control. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew an elected government in February 2021, triggering widespread popular opposition.

