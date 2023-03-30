New Hampshire Senate votes to protect presidential primary
By HOLLY RAMER
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire voters would decide whether to enshrine the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary in their constitution under a bill passed by the state Senate. If 60% of the House agrees, voters would be asked in November 2024 whether to add language to the constitution mirroring an existing state law that requires the primary to be held at least seven days before any similar contest. It was one of two bills passed by the Senate as a rebuke to the Democratic National Committee, which last month approved replacing the Iowa caucus with the South Carolina primary in the leadoff position in 2024 and having New Hampshire share the second slot with Nevada.