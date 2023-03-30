Rapper’s multimillion-dollar politics conspiracy trial opens

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a founding member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees was enmeshed in political conspiracies involving millions of dollars in foreign money under two different U.S. presidents. Prakazrel “Pras” Michel’s trial got underway with opening statements Thursday. Prakazrel “Pras” Michel is accused of funneling money from a fugitive Malaysian financer through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Five years later, prosecutors say he tried squelch an investigation into the financer and convince then-President Donald Trump’s administration to return to China a government critic. Michel’s lawyers have said he is innocent and “extremely disappointed” in the charges.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.