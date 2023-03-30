Trump’s indictment in New York: Here’s what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has become the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime, the culmination of a political rise defined by unprecedented scandal. The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican former president on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign catapults the now-candidate Trump into a new era of legal risk and complicates his attempts to return to the White House. Trump now faces threats to his freedom after decades of legal investigations that have never resulted in serious consequences, and he will have to contend with a court case while seeking the White House again.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

