Trump’s indictment, long expected, still stuns at NYC court

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s indictment was quietly brought to the clerk’s office at a Manhattan criminal courthouse just before closing time Thursday. A woman and two men in suits walked in past reporters who’ve been staking out the office for weeks, turned a corner and disappeared through a door to a non-public area known as the indictment room. The court clerk’s office grew quiet and tense — a tipoff to reporters that something was up. The details of the charges remain under seal. But the indictment was confirmed by Trump’s lawyers and prosecutors. Trump says he is being wrongly persecuted for political reasons.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.