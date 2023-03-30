Trump’s indictment, long expected, still stuns at NYC court
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s indictment was quietly brought to the clerk’s office at a Manhattan criminal courthouse just before closing time Thursday. A woman and two men in suits walked in past reporters who’ve been staking out the office for weeks, turned a corner and disappeared through a door to a non-public area known as the indictment room. The court clerk’s office grew quiet and tense — a tipoff to reporters that something was up. The details of the charges remain under seal. But the indictment was confirmed by Trump’s lawyers and prosecutors. Trump says he is being wrongly persecuted for political reasons.