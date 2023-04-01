2 dead in hot air balloon accident outside of Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two people died and a girl was injured after the hot air balloon they were riding in caught fire near Mexico City. Officials in the state of Mexico, which borders the capital, said Saturday that the girl suffered burns and a broken arm. According to a video of the incident posted on social media, the occupants of the balloon appeared to have fallen or jumped from the craft. The dead were listed as a male, 50, and a woman, 38. The accident occurred near the pre-Hispanic ruin site of Teotihuacan, just north of Mexico City.

