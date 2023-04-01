Arizona governor must appear in court on pause of executions

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs must appear in court Thursday in her effort to halt pending executions. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge says Hobbs and the state’s prison director must show up to explain why the court shouldn’t issue an order against them on the grounds they are violating the constitutional rights of victims entitled to prompt justice. The scheduled afternoon appearance is the same day convicted murderer Aaron Gunches had been set to die. The Arizona Supreme Court has concluded state law didn’t require Hobbs to proceed with the planned execution.

