LA police: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at shopping center

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles say one person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting during a drug deal outside a shopping center Saturday. Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton says multiple suspects shot at each other during what investigators believe was a dispute during a narcotics deal in a West Hills parking lot around 3:45 p.m. The deceased man was not immediately identified by police. Three suspects were in custody Saturday evening. Hamilton says three victims hit by gunfire were transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries and at least two of those may face charges after their release from medical care.

