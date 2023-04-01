No more room for vroom? Paris votes on banishing e-scooters

PARIS (AP) — The wheels may be about to come off Paris’ experiment with for-hire electric scooters. Zipping around the City of Light on one of them, wind in the hair, or romantically but naughtily e-scooting à deux on one machine when the gendarmes aren’t looking could soon be over. That’s if Parisians vote on Sunday to do away with the 15,000 opinion-dividing micro-vehicles. The question City Hall is asking in a citywide mini-referendum is: “For or against self-service scooters in Paris?” The answer could doom a leading market for the swift two-wheelers that have added to locomotion options in the French capital and other urban centers and towns around the world.

