Tornado survivors recount flying debris, destroyed buildings

WYNNE, Ark. (AP) — With tornadoes hitting the Midwest and the South, some survivors say that they emerged from their homes to find buildings ripped apart, vehicles tossed around like toys, shattered glass and felled trees. Residents in towns in northeastern Arkansas and Belvidere, Illinois are recounting the damages this weekend from storms that dropped dozens of tornadoes. In Belvidere, the last time the town was devastated to this extent from a tornado was in 1967. They survived, and — like so many others in several states — emerged to see devastation outside.

