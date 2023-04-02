Algerian court sentences prominent journalist to 5 years

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A court in Algiers sentenced a prominent journalist to five years in prison with two years suspended on Sunday. Ihsane El-Kadi, who was active in Algeria’s Hirak pro-democracy protest movement in 2019, appears to be the latest target of a crackdown on dissenting voices in the North African country. The court also fined the journalist and ordered the media group that owns his website and radio station dissolved and its assets seized. El-Kadi’s Maghreb Emergent website and Webradio were seen by many as outposts of free debate in Algerian media.

